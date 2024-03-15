Pregnant Teacher Found Dead At Her School Weeks Before Her Baby Was Due

A pregnant special education teacher from Kendall, New York, was found dead in her school just a few weeks before she was expected to give birth.

Officials at Kendall Elementary School said that 29-year-old Courtney Fannon collapsed and was found unconscious in the school last Friday (March 8). While earlier reports said she was found in her classroom, school officials clarified that she was found somewhere else in the building but did not say where.

Fannon was rushed to the hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead. Fannon was due to give birth in April. Authorities did not say why Fannon died.

Students were not at the school because it was a staff development day.

According to USA Today, Fannon was wrapping up her day and texted her husband moments before she collapsed.

Classes were canceled on Monday, and the school provided grief counselors for students and staff members.

"Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day," Kendall Central School District Superintendent Nicholas Picardo wrote in a message to students, faculty, and staff. "When she wasn't in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello."