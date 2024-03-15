South Carolina Lake Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes' In America

As the weather starts to warm and the days grow longer, many lovers of the outdoors may be looking forward to some fun in the sun. One fun spring and summer activity that rarely disappoints is spending time with loved ones at a lake, cruising along the water in a pontoon boat, showing off their wakeboarding skills or being flung around the waves while tubing.

Places To Travel looked at the stunning lakes dotted around the country and compiled a list of the "most beautiful" lakes in America. While the list is filled with popular destinations like the Great Lakes or Lake Tahoe, one watery wonderland in South Carolina made the cut.

According to the site, Lake Jocassee is one of the the country's most beautiful lakes to visit. Places To Travel suggests visiting during the peak season in the late spring to early fall from May to September and enjoying some fun outdoor activities like boating and kayaking or exploring the nearby waterfalls and scenic coves.

This is what the site had to say:

"This 9000-acre reservoir was formed after the creation of the Jocassee Dam. It features deep blue waters fed by clear and vibrant streams that cascade down from the Appalachian mountains, surrounded by dense forests. Rent a kayak or rowboat from the lake's grassy shore and have a paddle, or take a tour up the Jocassee Gorge to catch a glimpse of local wildlife and stunning waterfalls. Horseback tours through the forest are also available seasonally."

Check out the full list of America's best lakes by visiting placestotravel.com. You can also see our previous coverage of the best lake destination in South Carolina as well as the spot named among the country's most affordable lake towns.