Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade Resigns In Trump's Georgia Election Case

Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor handling the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has resigned in response to an earlier ruling that said either he or Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis must step down from the case to avoid any signs of impropriety.

"The furtherance of the rule of law and democracy is and has always been the North Star of our combined efforts in the prosecution of those who are alleged to have attempted to overthrow the results of Georgia's 2020 Presidential Election," Wade wrote in his letter of resignation.

"I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting, and litigating this case. Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime."

Willis accepted his resignation.

"I will always remember - and will remind everyone - that you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engaged in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia's 2020 Presidential Election," Willis said in a statement.

"I compliment you for the professionalism and dignity you have shown over the last 865 days, as you have endured threats against you and your family, as well as unjustified attacks in the media and in court on your reputation as a lawyer."

Willis and Wade became the center of a firestorm after one of Trump's co-defendants, former Trump White House and campaign staffer Michael Roman, filed a motion to dismiss the case because Willis and Wade were involved in a romantic relationship when she appointed him as special prosecutor.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled there was no conflict of interest in the appointment but said that either Willis or Wade must resign due to the "appearance of impropriety" in his appointment.