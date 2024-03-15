Texas Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

When's the last time you had a delicious plate of chicken wings? If your answer to the previous question is longer than a month, then we have just the information for you!

It's chicken wing time. Yes, that's right. And what a wonderful time it is. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, spicy, or mild, something about the tasty wings served at this standout eatery keeps customers (with all kinds of different sauce preferences) coming back for more. And, let's not forget about ranch and celery (and possibly some napkins) on the side. Where would chicken wings be if it were not for these trusty pairings?

While there are many restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known far and wide for serving the best chicken wings around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best chicken wings in Texas are served at Wayne's Wings in San Antonio.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"All of the examples so far show just how many options wing places have used just to distance themselves from competitors and stay relevant. Wayne's Wings somehow managed to find the ones they missed. Even as it offers Buffalo, barbecue, garlic, Parmesan, lemon pepper, and other go-to wing sauces and spices, Wayne's manages to blend Sriracha, cilantro, and lime into a palatable wing, while giving other wings the state fair treatment with funnel-cake batter and powdered sugar. By chasing flavor rather than pure kick or burn, Wayne's found a way to bring new elements into the wing shop without evicting its essence."

For a continued list of the best places to order a heaping plate of chicken wings across the country visit cheapism.com.