Video Shows Victim Before Alleged Murder By NBA Prospect And His Girlfriend

Chilling new video shows the woman allegedly killed by former NBA G prospect Chance Comanche and his girlfriend, Sakati Harnden, smiling just before her death.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was seen following Harnden into and out of a Las Vegas liquor store in surveillance footage recently obtained by 8 News Now. Rodgers, a medical assistant who moonlighted with Harnden, 19, as a prostitute, is reported to have believed she was going to be part of a double date set up by the co-defendant.

Instead, Comanche, 27, who was waiting in a car while the two were in the liquor store, allegedly wrapped a cord around the victim's neck and strangled her after she entered the vehicle.