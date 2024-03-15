Video Shows Victim Before Alleged Murder By NBA Prospect And His Girlfriend
By Jason Hall
March 15, 2024
Chilling new video shows the woman allegedly killed by former NBA G prospect Chance Comanche and his girlfriend, Sakati Harnden, smiling just before her death.
Marayna Rodgers, 23, was seen following Harnden into and out of a Las Vegas liquor store in surveillance footage recently obtained by 8 News Now. Rodgers, a medical assistant who moonlighted with Harnden, 19, as a prostitute, is reported to have believed she was going to be part of a double date set up by the co-defendant.
Instead, Comanche, 27, who was waiting in a car while the two were in the liquor store, allegedly wrapped a cord around the victim's neck and strangled her after she entered the vehicle.
Comanche and Harnden were later spotted on security footage at a local grocery store after they were suspected to have dumped Rodgers' body in a ditch on the side of a road in Henderson, Nevada, before covering it with rocks, according to police. The couple faces charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping with the use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
The alleged incident reportedly took place one night after Comanche played a game for the Stockton Kings, an NBA G League developmental affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, in Henderson. Both Comanche and Harnden provided information that led to detectives locating human remains, which were later identified as Rodgers, in a desert area in Henderson following their arrests, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a news release shared on December 17 via TNT senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Human remains of Marayna Rodgers were found in the desert of Henderson, Nevada. Former Kings G-League player Chance Commanche and girlfriend Sakari Harden are being charged with kidnapping and murder. pic.twitter.com/A7JG14b3gL— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 17, 2023
Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas for murder and first-degree kidnapping, as well as theft for allegedly stealing a Rolex watch, on December 13, according to court records obtained by 8 News Now. Harnden is accused of "detaining Rogers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm,” a criminal complaint states.
Comanche was in Portland for a game against the Rip City Remix on December 7, less than 24 hours after Rodgers disappeared and was later arrested in California by an FBI Criminal Apprehension team. The former University of Arizona standout appeared in one NBA game for the Portland Trail Blazers, was released by the Stockton Kings after being accused in the murder case.