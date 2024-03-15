WATCH: Cara Delevingne’s $7 Million Mansion Burns To Ground In Giant Fire

Police officers were also called to the scene and attempted to control traffic outside of the home. Delevingne, who was in England working on “Cabaret” at the Playhouse Theater in London at the time of the fire, took to Instagram in concern of her two house cats that she thought were inside the property when it burned down. She shared a picture of them to her story with the caption:

“My heart is broken today… I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have."

However, per Page Six, fire fighters did not find any animals on property after the fire was extinguished.

“We have no reports of any animals being injured and once we did an extensive search of the property, we did not find any that were injured.” The model was extremely pleased to hear that her animals made it out of the house alive, and was very appreciative of fire fighters for their efforts.