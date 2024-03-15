Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 15th

Friday is finally here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 15th, drawing on ideals of tension, space, positivity, deep conversation, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should avoid speaking if you don't have anything nice to say today. Avoid hurting other's feelings with your opinions and consider an emotional reset of the heart today. Seek solitude this evening if you become irritated and allow good vibes to flow as night falls.

ARIES:

"If you don't have something nice to say, then don't speak at all, dear Aries, as the Gemini moon squares off with Venus this morning. This energy could lead to hurt feelings, though you'll have a chance to clear the air and make up should tension arise, thanks to a helping hand from Mercury later today. Consider pulling back to reset your heart and mind when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, emphasizing a need for solitude. Good vibes flow just before midnight when the Nodes of Fate stir, offering moments of clarity that can guide you toward a brighter tomorrow."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will feel "stubborn and stoic" as the day unfolds. Now is the time to look for the silver lining in every situation and share gratitude for the present moment. Avoid picking sides between friends today and quiet negative thoughts as much as possible. Peace will flourish as the night falls, Taurus.

TAURUS:

"A stagnant energy takes hold when the Gemini moon squares off with Venus this morning, dear Taurus, putting you in a stubborn and stoic headspace. Luckily, you'll have a chance to find brightness and reset your psyche when Mercury stirs midafternoon, especially when you take time to appreciate the present. Watch out for authoritative clashes within your community when Saturn becomes agitated, steering clear of anyone who asks you to pick sides. Allow your thoughts to quiet by indulging the senses as the day comes to a close and the Nodes of Fate stir and offer peace."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) try to be vigilant of your ego today. Focus this energy on opportunity and community support instead. You might be able to "reach others on a larger scale" today as you reclaim control of your thoughts. Tonight will be all about moving towards the future, Gemini.

GEMINI:

"Try not to let your ego get too wrapped up in the pursuit of success this morning, dearest Gemini, as the moon and Venus square off. Rather than focusing on what you don't have, look for opportunities to build alongside a community that is supportive and encouraging when Mercury stirs midafternoon. This energy also brings vibrancy to your voice, helping you reach others on a larger scale. Brace yourself for unforeseen obstacles when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, pulling back to reclaim control. Consider how technology can help you move forward later tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you should take some time to be still this morning as you notice security within every decision you make. Today is the day to think deeply about the path that you are on and re-draw boundaries. Be on your best behavior tonight and stay out of drama and trouble. Take some time to focus on you as the night falls.

CANCER:

"Take a moment for stillness and self-care before kicking off the morning, dear Cancer, as the Gemini moon and Venus square off. You'll feel secure in your decision-making capabilities when Luna blows a kiss to Mercury midafternoon, marking the ideal time to think deeply about your path toward success. This energy is also ideal for reestablishing boundaries and internal structures that have frown lax. Karma stirs this evening when Saturn becomes agitated, and you'll want to be on your best behavior, avoiding drama or trouble. Give yourself space to unwind when the Nodes of Fate activate later tonight."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might experience a few competitive power struggles today. Instead of getting caught up in pressure from peers, take some time to focus on the positive aspects of your life and build community. Try as people might to test your patience, you must attempt to remain in a positive state of mind and block out anything and anyone that does not serve you.

LEO:

"Power struggles will feel prominent amongst competitive peers, dear Leo, as the Gemini moon squares off with Mars. Rather than going toe to toe with others, look for opportunities to cultivate positive experiences and build community when Mercury activates midafternoon. This cosmic climate can also open you up to messages from beyond, and spiritual gatherings will seem particularly poignant. Someone could test your boundaries when Saturn becomes agitated later today, and it may be necessary to block certain presences online. Good vibes flow as the day comes to a close and the Nodes of Fate stir, marking the perfect moment to make wishes."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that your sense of "harmony and connection" will be put to the test today. Take this time to discover a positive space within your mind and cast out any negative thoughts. This evening will be all about receiving stress and creating healthy boundaries, Virgo.

VIRGO:

"You could encounter a few rough diamonds as the Gemini moon squares off with Venus, dear Virgo, threatening your sense of harmony and connection. Luckily, you'll have a chance to block out negativity and connect with your nearest and dearest in meaningful ways as Luna and Mercury align midafternoon. Try not to be put off by stoic behaviors when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, taking and giving space as needed to promote healthy boundaries. You'll have a chance to release stress as the day comes to a close and the Nodes of Fate stir, feeling more in control of your disposition."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) will feel the need to work hard to "support their dreams" today as unrealistic expectations make them feel like there is always "room for improvement" to move forward. Today is all about positive conversation and spreading love. Find non-stressful ways to go about tacking your to-do list and put effort towards connecting with others as the night falls.

LIBRA:

"Support your dreams through hard work and organization, dear Libra, as the Gemini moon and Venus align. Just avoid unrealistic expectations, leaving room for improvement and improvisation as you move forward. Embrace positive conversations when Mercury activates midafternoon, encouraging you to spread love and seek joyful moments. You'll feel torn between the desire to explore and tackling chores when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, though you can find ways to have fun while handling to-do lists. A spiritually poignant energy follows you tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir, asking you to connect with others on a soul level."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you should take time to revel in the chaos that is a positive transformation today. Now is the time to find the silting lining hidden within every situation. If you feel "a bit spread thin" today, do not hesitate to ask for help. Take a few hours to practice a "cleansing activity" and commit to good wellness practices, Scorpio.

SCORPIO:

"Remember that transformation often feels chaotic, dear Scorpio, as the Gemini moon squares off with Venus. Try to find beauty in the messier parts of life, trusting that you'll reclaim order midafternoon when Luna blows a kiss to Mercury. If you feel a bit spread thin, use this energy to get organized or ask for help. Now is also a good time to recommit to everyday wellness practices, inviting close companions to do the same. Watch out for power struggles when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, keeping tabs on your own expectations and ego. Embrace cleansing activities when the Nodes of Fate stir later tonight."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you might find it hard to contain your emotions today. Try to avoid looking too deeply into situations and just have fun! You might experience a few disagreements at home today, but approach each conflict with love and harmony.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Emotions will be hard to contain when the Gemini moon squares off with Venus this morning, dear Archer, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Try to make light of your situation midafternoon when Luna blows a kiss to Mercury, paving the way for good times when you actively embrace fun. Tensions could brew at home when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, especially when there are disagreements around structures or rules. Take a loving approach toward conflict resolution as the day comes to a close and the Nodes of Fate stir to usher in harmony."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you might become frustrated with "those you rely on" this morning, but avoid these high-tension situations as best you can. You are strong enough to support yourself mentally, physically, and emotionally. Take this sense of empowerment and use it to catch up on chores. If you come across any frustrations later in the evening, be sure to turn to your journal. Tonight is all about rest, Capricorn, and you deserve it!

CAPRICORN:

"You may become frustrated with those you rely on this morning, dear Capricorn, as the Gemini moon forms a harsh square to fiery Mars. Avoid nitpicking situations that have gone tense, taking a breather if needed. A nurturing energy nudges you to support yourself emotionally, mentally, and physically when Mercury activates midafternoon. This energy also unleashes your tidy side, and catching up on chores could feel therapeutic. Maintain reasonable demands or expectations when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, and consider journaling frustrations rather than reciting them. Lightness seeps into your space when the Nodes of Fate stir tonight, offering a much-needed reset."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should not worry about what others do and do not approve of today. Avoid comparing yourself to others and instead take time to connect with those you hold dearest to your heart. You might be tempted to spend a lot of money as the day comes to a close, but make an attempt to seek clarity and avoid "abusing your budget."

AQUARIUS:

"Don't hang your confidence on the approval of others, dear Aquarius, as the Gemini moon and Mars square off this morning. This energy could intensify insecurities, especially when comparing yourself to friends who are riding highs at the moment. Focus on cultivating a positive internal dialogue when Mercury stirs midafternoon, and consider connecting with your most supportive allies to reset the mind. Your ego craves luxury when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, tempting you to abuse your budget, though it would be wisest to hold back. Moments of clarity find you before bedtime when the Nodes of Fate stir."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should give themselves space today as "harsh" high-tension situations unfold. You will fill more stable as the hours unfold, allowing you to really connect and appreciate the present moment. Do not brush loved one's off today, and spend sometime alone at your home if you feel you need the space.

PISCES:

"Deep-seated frustrations could bubble to the surface this morning, dear Pisces, due to a harsh square between the Gemini moon and restless Mars. Give yourself space to let out your feelings, but avoid lashing out at others. Your heart levels when Mercury activates midafternoon, offering a nurturing and stabilizing energy. Lean into these vibes by embracing simple pleasures to connect with gratitude and the present. The temptation to put up guards emerges when Saturn becomes agitated this evening, but avoid brushing off loved ones without explanation. Your home feels lighter tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir."

For more visit astrology.com!