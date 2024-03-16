3 PA Township Victims Killed Were Shooters' Relatives

The three victims killed in a Pennsylvania township shooting on Saturday (March 16) were identified as relatives of the suspected shooter, officials said via NBC News.

Andre Gordon, 26, reportedly stole a vehicle and forced his way into the Levittown home of and killed his 52-year-old stepmother and 13-year-old sister just before 8:52 a.m., Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn revealed during a news conference. Three other people inside the home at the time, including a minor, “were able to hide and avoid being shot by Gordon as he went through the house searching for them,” according to Schorn.

Gordon then reportedly went to a nearby residence and killed the 25-year-old mother of his two children, Schorn said. Four other people, including one woman reported to be "bludgeoned" by Gordon with an assault rifle, were also inside the home at the time.

Gordon then reportedly carjacked a 44-year-old man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Morrisville Dollar General store and fled the scene in the victim's Honda CRV, which he drove to Trenton, New Jersey, where he is reported to have barricaded himself with hostages.

A SWAT team reportedly surrounded the barricaded Trenton home and was closing in on Gordon as of Saturday afternoon.