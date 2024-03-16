PA Township Shooter Barricaded With Hostages, SWAT Team Present

Andre Gordon, the shooting suspect in a potential carjacking incident that killed three people in a Pennsylvania township, is barricaded with hostages inside a Trenton, New Jersey, home, CBS Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright reports.

"Trenton police are surrounding a duplex in the area of Phillips Ave. and Nassau St. believed to be connected to the gunman suspected of killing 3 people this morning in Falls Township, Bucks County. SWAT officers with long guns are running and a tactical vehicle is on standby," Wright wrote on her X account, along with video footage from the scene, on Saturday (March 16).

Gordon was identified by police as the suspected shooter when he was previously reported to still be armed and at large earlier on Saturday.