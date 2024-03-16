PA Township Shooter Barricaded With Hostages, SWAT Team Present
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2024
Andre Gordon, the shooting suspect in a potential carjacking incident that killed three people in a Pennsylvania township, is barricaded with hostages inside a Trenton, New Jersey, home, CBS Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright reports.
"Trenton police are surrounding a duplex in the area of Phillips Ave. and Nassau St. believed to be connected to the gunman suspected of killing 3 people this morning in Falls Township, Bucks County. SWAT officers with long guns are running and a tactical vehicle is on standby," Wright wrote on her X account, along with video footage from the scene, on Saturday (March 16).
Gordon was identified by police as the suspected shooter when he was previously reported to still be armed and at large earlier on Saturday.
UPDATE: Falls Township Police say Andre Gordon is currently barricaded, w/ hostages inside a home in Trenton.— Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) March 16, 2024
The stolen vehicle was located unoccupied on Miller St.
WATCH @FOX29philly LIVE STREAM:
Trenton police are surrounding a duplex in the area of Phillips Ave. and Nassau St. believed to be connected to the gunman suspected of killing 3 people this morning in Falls Township, Bucks County. SWAT officers with long guns are running and a tactical vehicle is on standby.— Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) March 16, 2024
Gordon reportedly fled the scene at Falls Township in a carjacked SUV, which was later found in Trenton prior to the reported barricaded hostage incident. Falls Township Police Department officers responded to a report on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown at around 8:52 a.m. local time. Gordon reportedly arrived at the scene in a stolen vehicle and fatally shot two people at their home.
The department then received a report of an incident in which Gordon allegedly shot and killed another person in the block of Edgewood Lane in Levittown at around 9:01 a.m. The suspect reportedly stole a Honda CRV at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Morrisville Dollar General store at around 9:13 a.m.
The driver of the Honda CRV didn't suffer injuries in relation to the incident, police confirmed via 6 ABC Philadelphia. The news station's chopper recorded aerial footage of the abandoned Honda parked in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Miller Street in Trenton after it was located, with police vehicles present at the time.