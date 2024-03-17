2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament Bracket Revealed

The defending national champion Connecticut Huskies were selected as the top overall seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and the South Region during the CBS' live Selection Show on Sunday (March 17).

The top-ranked Huskies were hours removed from defeating Marquette, 73-57, in the Big East Tournament Championship Game Saturday (March 16) night. The Huskies will face No. 16 Stetson in their first-round East Region matchup.

The Houston Cougars, who ranked No. 1 overall in the final regular-season Associated Press Top 25 poll, were selected as the No. 1 seed in the South Region and will face the No. 16 Longwood Lancers. The Cougars lost, 69-41, to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Final on Saturday.

The Purdue Boilermakers were selected as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will face the winner of the play-in game between Montana State and Grambling State. The Boilermakers lost, 76-75, to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Conference Tournament Final on Saturday.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the West Region and will face the winner of the play-in game between Howard and Wagner. The Tar Heels lost, 84-76, to N.C. State in the ACC Tournament Final on Saturday.

The full NCAA bracket is listed below per CBS Sports.