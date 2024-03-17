Ye and Ty opened up the first night of Rolling Loud California with their VULTURES experience. The ¥$ duo roamed the massive circular stage as they played songs like “Carnival” and “Get Paid” from their joint album. They invited Quavo out to perform his verse from "F*k Sumn" and Freddie Gibbs pulled up to perform "Back to Me." Even North West was in the building with her friends to perform her song "Talking.”



