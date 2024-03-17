Future & Metro Boomin Preview New Music & More Moments At Rolling Loud Cali
By Tony Centeno
March 18, 2024
There’s been *a lot* of jaw-dropping moments that happened at Rolling Loud in California, but the ginormous rap festival truly saved the best for last.
On Sunday night, March 17, Future and Metro Boomin hit the stage for the final day of Rolling Loud on the Hollywood Park Grounds in Los Angeles. During their closing performance, Pluto and Metro brought out special guests like Quavo, Don Toliver and Travis Scott, who busted out his own classics while he had the crowd’s attention. Later on, Future previewed new music from their forthcoming joint album WE DON’T TRUST YOU. They performed three unreleased songs like “Type Sh!t” with La Flame and “Cinderella.”
Their epic set was the grand finale of Rolling Loud. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign opened up the festival with their special VULTURES listening event. On the first official day, Nicki Minaj brought her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” to L.A. followed by Post Malone, who closed out Saturday night.
Future and Metro Boomin weren’t the only artists who gave fans a taste of what’s to come. Throughout the weekend, buzzworthy artists like Big Sean, OhGeesy, Ye and even his daughter North West provided glimpses at their forthcoming releases whether it was live in front of thousands of screaming fans like Sean Don did, or backstage during a candid interview.
There were plenty more awe-inspiring moments that went down at Rolling Loud. Scroll below for all the best highlights.
Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign open Rolling Loud with ‘Vultures’ listening event
Ye and Ty opened up the first night of Rolling Loud California with their VULTURES experience. The ¥$ duo roamed the massive circular stage as they played songs like “Carnival” and “Get Paid” from their joint album. They invited Quavo out to perform his verse from "F*k Sumn" and Freddie Gibbs pulled up to perform "Back to Me." Even North West was in the building with her friends to perform her song "Talking.”
North West gives a preview of her debut album
Speaking of Miss Westie, the young artist spoke with Jazzy’s World about her debut album. She didn’t give away a lot of details, but she did speak on er dad’s involvement with the project.
PARTYNEXTDOOR makes his grand debut
PND hit the stage at Rolling Loud for the first time ever. His near hour-long set was packed with performances of numerous fan favorites like “Break From Toronto” and his Drake-assisted “Loyal.” Party’s debut set at Rolling Loud occured right after he dropped his new song “Real Woman” and confirmed the release date for his new album. PND4 drops April 26.
Tyga brings out his son Cairo to perform with him
Tyga had a rare father-son moment with his offspriing live on stage. During his set, the 34-year-old rapper brought his son Cairo out on stage while he performed “Ayo.” Tyga said his son “waited all year for this” as they walked out together.
YG says ‘I love you’ to Saweetie!
Looks like YG and Saweetie beat the break-up allegations during a romantic moment on stage. During YG and Tyga’s joint set, the “Big Bank” rapper brought out the “Queen of the West Coast” Saweetie to perform a couple of songs. Towards the end, YG was hugging up on Saweetie and said “I love you girl” as she was making her way out. "Rich n***as love pretty girls. I love you too, baby,” she responded.
Nicki Minaj brings ‘Gag City’ to L.A.
Nicki Minaj brought her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” to Rolling Loud to close out the festival’s first full day of performances. The Queens native kicked things off with “I’m The Best” before unloading an arsenal of hits that span throughout her iconic career from “Roman’s Revenge” to her latest radio-friendly banger “FTCU” off her Pink Friday 2 album. She even brought back her pop hit “Starships” after she previously denounced the song completely during a show on New Year’s Eve.
Big Sean performs new music dropping next week
Big Sean took advantage of his time at Rolling Loud to preview some new music. Towards the end of his set, the Detriot spitta laid out a fresh verse from an unreleased song. He also teased another fresh verse over a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s “Poppin My Collar.” Look out for new music from Sean coming this week
Luh Tyler reveals how he chipped his tooth
Luh Tyler opened up about what happened to him on his 18th birthday. During his backstage chat with Bootleg Kev, the Florida native told the story of how he chipped his front tooth while riding a jet ski. Luh Tyler told the story after he performed on the Etika stage.
Post Malone brings out Quavo & pays tribute to TakeOff
Post Malone shut down Rolling Loud as usual with his fiery headlining set. One of the highlights was the moment he brought out Quavo to perform their song “Congratulations.” The superstar duo had a blast while they brought their hit collaboration to life in front of thousands of fans. Towards the end of their performance, Quavo threw up the “T” with his arms in tribute to his late nephew TakeOff.
Sexyy Red performs her new song for the first time live
Sexyy Red officially launched her “Make America Sexyy Again” campaign during her set at Rolling Loud. While she commanded the stage in her patriotic outfit, the St. Louis rapper performed her new single “Get It Sexyy” live for the first time. It was. her first performance afte she welcomed her second child. She also performed “Rich Baby Daddy” from her catchy chorus and verse all the way down to the sample. Did she nail it? watch below.
Sexyy Red singing the sample vocals of “Rich Baby Daddy” by Drake at Rolling Loud. https://t.co/hknEeU8OTc— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2024