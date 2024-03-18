$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In South Carolina: See If You Won

Playing the lottery is always a gamble, but sometimes your luck can pay off with a nice prize. Prizes can range anywhere from enough money to cover dinner and a movie to an amount that can change the rest of your life. While the latter is harder to come by, plenty of players still manage to win a life-changing sum. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in South Carolina, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Saturday's (March 16) Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize.

A lucky Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina was one of three around in the country that won $1 million during Wednesday night's drawing after matching five of the numbers called, according to the Powerball website. Other winning tickets were sold in Michigan and New Jersey.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 12 - 23 - 44 - 57 - 61

Powerball: 5

Power Play: 2x

Because no tickets managed to match all six numbers during Saturday's drawing, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $645 million ahead of the drawing on Monday (March 18).