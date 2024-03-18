2 North Carolina Lakes Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes' In America

As the weather starts to warm and the days grow longer, many lovers of the outdoors may be looking forward to some fun in the sun. One fun spring and summer activity that rarely disappoints is spending time with loved ones at a lake, cruising along the water in a pontoon boat, showing off their wakeboarding skills or being flung around the waves while tubing.

Places To Travel looked at the stunning lakes dotted around the country and compiled a list of the "most beautiful" lakes in America. While the list is filled with popular destinations like the Great Lakes or Lake Tahoe, two watery wonderlands in North Carolina made the cut.

According to the site, Lake Norman and Lake Santeetlah are among the country's most beautiful lakes to visit. Places To Travel suggests visiting during each lake's peak season, late spring to early fall (May to September) for Lake Norman and summer (June to August) for Lake Santeetlah.

This is what the site had to say:

"Lake Norman is a popular regional getaway and the largest man-made lake in the state. It's one of the newest lakes on the list as well, having been formed by Duke Energy in 1963. Today, the lake is an amazing leisure site, with. many hiking and bike trails, paddleboarding, boating, and fishing. There are also some more extreme watersports on offer, like flyboarding, foiling, and wakeboarding. If you're not too keen on getting wet, soak up the sun on the lakeside, do some shopping, or enjoy the area's historic sites. Plus, Lake Norman has a unique and much-loved feature: and abundance of local breweries."

"For a quieter getaway, visit Lake Santeetlah, tucked away in the 'wild west' region of North Carolina. Nestled in the tranquil trees of Nantahala National Forest, this lake is the perfect spot to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Relax by the lakeshore, do some fishing, or paddle a canoe around the water. Walk the forest trails, keeping an eye out for white-tailed deer, porcupines, bobcats, and even black bears and mountain lions! If you're lucky, you might even spy a beaver or river otter in one of the surrounding streams."

Check out the full list of America's best lakes by visiting placestotravel.com. You can also see our previous coverage of the best lake destination in North Carolina.