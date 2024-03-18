3 Wisconsin Lakes Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes' In America

As the weather starts to warm and the days grow longer, many lovers of the outdoors may be looking forward to some fun in the sun. One fun spring and summer activity that rarely disappoints is spending time with loved ones at a lake, cruising along the water in a pontoon boat, showing off their wakeboarding skills or being flung around the waves while tubing.

Places To Travel looked at the stunning lakes dotted around the country and compiled a list of the "most beautiful" lakes in America. While the list is filled with popular destinations like the Great Lakes or Lake Tahoe, three watery wonderlands in Wisconsin made the cut.

According to the site, Geneva Lake, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior are among the country's most beautiful lakes to visit. Places To Travel suggests visiting during each lake's peak season, in summer (June to August).

This is what the site had to say about Geneva Lake:

"Geneva Lake in Wisconsin is a stunning freshwater lake, encircled by a public shore path and numerous recreation options. The path stretches over 20 miles in length. This makes the entire lakeshore accessible, and supposedly follows the route taken by early settlers of the region. There are loads to do around the lake, from crazy adventures such as ziplining, booking a hot air balloon, or booking a scooter tour, to quirky local features such as museums and historic mansions to visit. One unique activity on the lake is to take a ride on the mail boat! This guided tour takes you around the lake while mail jumpers hop on and off to deliver locals their letters — with the boat still in motion!"

Check out the full list of America's best lakes by visiting placestotravel.com. You can also see our previous coverage of the best lake destination in Wisconsin as well as the spot named among the country's most affordable lake towns.