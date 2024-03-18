Brazilian Eatery Named The 'Coziest' Restaurant In Florida

Do you ever have a dining experience that transports you back to your childhood? Or eat comfort food so good it reminds you of a home-cooked meal? Many restaurants across the United States cater to that sense of nostalgia or simply aim to give you both great food and exceptional service.

LoveFood unveiled a list of every state's coziest restaurants, from mom-and-pop joints and historic establishments to classic greasy-spoon diners. Writers made their selections based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Mrs. Potato was named Florida's most homey restaurant! Nothing says comfort like potatoes, which is this eatery's specialty along with soul-soothing Brazilian fare. Here's what the website had to say about this Brazilian eatery:

"If the name wasn’t a giveaway, this Orlando institute prides itself on serving delicious, carb-loaded dishes that instantly warm you up. Created with love, Mrs. Potato specializes in Brazilian comfort food, with a menu designed to show off the versatility of the humble potato. The restaurant is simple, with a low-key design, but the Mr. Potato Head collection lining the glass shelves is a fun touch. The rostis – crispy hash browns stuffed with meats, cheese, and veggies – are a must."