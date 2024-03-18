California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Meal' In The Entire State

Finding the best restaurant in California is one thing, but what about the best meal?

Thousands of restaurants crowd California, but only one is known for serving the absolute best meal around. With a reputation of gold, customers often rave about this meal for its delicious extravagance. If this sounds like something that you would be interested in trying, then look no further than Mashed's list of the Best Meal That Every State Has To Offer! Who knows, this information might even lead you right to your next favorite dish!

Per the list, The French Laundry in Yountville serves the absolute best meal in the entire state. The meal in question: oysters and pearls.

Here's what Mashed revealed about the best meal in all of California:

"Fitting to the chic yet playful atmosphere is the founder and chef, Thomas Keller's, signature dish, oysters and pearls, which was referred to by Eater as genius and certain to impress time and time again. Just the name sounds luxurious — after all what's better than an oyster with a pearl The signature dish is an extravagant foray into fine dining. Oysters are melded with butter and tapioca, making a sauce that warms the sturgeon roe "pearls." The dish is served in a shallow bowl with fresh garnishes."

For a continued list of the best meals across the country visit mashed.com.