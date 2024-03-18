Da'Vine Joy Randolph Talks Guilty Pleasures, 'Timeless' Fashion Inspiration

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is sharing where she gets a lot of her fashion inspiration for awards show season, including revealing the classic film she says has "unreal" fashion.

In a bonus episode of the Table for Two podcast, Randolph sat down with host Bruce Bozzi to discuss her love of "timeless" fashion and glamorous old Hollywood films as well as how she planned to deliver her any acceptance speeches. During their chat, Randolph opened up about some of her guilty pleasures, including shopping abroad, traveling, jewelry and, especially, fashion.

"Fashion is one of the most fun... Outside of acting, [fashion is] my other gag where I'm just like, it's a blast, it's storytelling," she said. "I always have to tell stories in my clothes, and I always love to be timeless."

Randolph is a major fan of classic movies and the style and glamour of old Hollywood, sharing that she likes to relax and wind down after filming and the hectic nature of awards season by watching Turner Classic Movies. When Bozzi asked what her favorite classic film is, she couldn't narrow it down, but she did list some of the actors she likes to keep "in the rotation," such as Katherine and Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Spencer Tracy, Fred Astaire and Frank Sinatra.

The Oscar winner also gets a lot of fashion inspiration from the films, revealing that she will often take a photo of a dress she sees in a film and specifically shouting out Shirley MacLaine in What A Way To Go!

"For the fashion alone, there is a 10-minute fashion sequence where it's just here pulling up in a car, getting out with a new husband, BAM! The fashion is unreal," she said. Randolph and Bozzi also shared their enthusiasm for elegant jewelry, with the Broadway star excitedly expressing how she wants to be dripping in diamonds.

The episode, which follows her interview in the season two premiere, was filmed before several major awards shows, so Bozzi asked about the now-Oscar winner's process of delivering an acceptance speech, whether it's improvised on the spot or planned ahead. While she said a card detailing a speech would be a good way to help with nerves and "internal quaking," those same nerves could make your hand shake and keep you from being able to read what it says.

"I think I will write something down, I will have it, I will probably start shaking and probably halfway go off script," she said. She added, "I pray that I don't cry only because — I want to cry afterward — I want to get the words out."

Randolph is hot off an incredible awards season run, winning several major awards for her role as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. While accepting the coveted award, she delivered an emotional speech thanking everyone who has "stepped in my path and has been there for me ... and guided me."

On Table For Two, Bozzi works to "untangle the intricate web of power and fame" as he enjoys a meal at a restaurant with a special guest. Past dinner guests include John Stamos, Bette Midler, Mindy Kaling, Emily Blunt and Jon Bon Jovi, among many others. Check out more episodes of the Table For Two podcast at iHeart.com.