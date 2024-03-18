'Devil's Comet' To Fly By The Sun And Could Be Visible During Solar Eclipse

The "Devil's Comet" is approaching the sun and will soon be visible to the naked eye. Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks earned the demonic nickname last year after an eruption created two trails of gas and ice that looked like a pair of devil's horns.

The comet is set to pass Earth for the first time in 71 years. Currently, it can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere by looking to the west-northwest horizon using binoculars or a telescope in the evening. It is located about 20 degrees above the horizon within the constellation Andromeda the Princess.

By the end of the month, it will be close enough to the sun to see with the naked eye.

The comet will be brightest on April 21, when it reaches its closest point to the sun.

The comet will also be visible during the total solar eclipse on April 8, turning it into a must-see event for those lucky enough to be in the path of totality, which runs from Texas to Maine.

The comet will continue heading toward Earth, making its closest approach on June 2. However, it won't be as bright because it will be further away from the sun.

If you miss your chance to view the Devil's Comet, you will have to wait until the summer of 2095 to see it again.