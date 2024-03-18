Donald Trump Unable To Post $464 Million Bond In New York Civil Case

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers said in a court filing on Monday (March 18) that he has been unable to secure a $464 million bond to appeal the ruling in his New York civil fraud case.

They explained that it is a "practical impossibility under the circumstances presented."

"Ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment's full amount is 'a practical impossibility,'" they wrote.

Trump's lawyers asked the judge to waive the bond requirement while they file an appeal of the ruling.

"Waiving the bond requirement will impose no cognizable harm on the Attorney General. The case involves no actual victims and no award of restitution, and she is fully protected by Defendants' real-estate holdings. This factor alone warrants a stay," Trump lawyers said.

"The Court should stay the judgment pending appeal, and put the brakes on the Attorney General's overzealous litigation crusade."

Trump has a March 25 deadline to post the total amount of the fine into an escrow fund or secure a third-party bond to guarantee the full amount.