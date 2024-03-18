EPA Bans Last Form Of Asbestos Used In The United States

The Environmental Protection Agency has banned the last form of asbestos still used in the United States. Asbestos has been linked to lung cancer and mesothelioma, a cancer in the lining of internal organs.

The new rule would prohibit using, manufacturing, and importing chrysotile asbestos, or white asbestos, in automotive parts and some building materials. While the rule bans the use of white asbestos, it gives companies up to 12 years to phase out the use of the fibrous material in their products.

“The science is clear – asbestos is a known carcinogen that has severe impacts on public health. President Biden understands that this concern has spanned generations and impacted the lives of countless people. That’s why EPA is so proud to finalize this long-needed ban on ongoing uses of asbestos,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Under the President’s leadership, EPA has been working expeditiously to put the nation’s chemical safety program back on track and finally realize the protections of the 2016 law. This action is just the beginning as we work to protect all American families, workers, and communities from toxic chemicals.”

While asbestos use has declined, it can still be found in older buildings. Asbestos exposure is linked to about 40,000 deaths in the United States every year.