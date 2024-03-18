Family-Run Eatery Named The 'Coziest' Restaurant In Colorado

Do you ever have a dining experience that transports you back to your childhood? Or eat comfort food so good it reminds you of a home-cooked meal? Many restaurants across the United States cater to that sense of nostalgia or simply aim to give you belly-filling food and exceptional service.

LoveFood unveiled a list of every state's coziest restaurants, from mom-and-pop joints and historic establishments to classic greasy-spoon diners. Writers made their selections based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Cora Faye's Cafe was named Colorado's most homey restaurant! Nothing says comfort like a classic soul food restaurant, which serves delicious proteins like pork chops, fried chicken, frog legs, hush puppies, and much more. Here's what the website had to say about this Southern eatery:

"This family-run joint has been serving up Southern home cooking and soul food since launching in 2003, using century-old recipes packed with nostalgic flavors. Inside you'll find unfussy, laid-back decor, with leather-lined booths and newspaper clippings spread across the walls. The menu is simple, with favorites including fried chicken with bread and two sides, and an array of delicious sammies."