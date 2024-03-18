Former No. 2 Pick Chase Young Makes Free Agency Decision

Free agent defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reportedly plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints during a scheduled visit to the team on Monday (March 18), ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

"Defensive end Chase Young visits the #Saints today with the intention to sign with the team if everything works out, per source. The former No. 2 pick likes the setup with the team’s defense and could be looking at a one-year deal to reset for 2025. Only 24 years old," Fowler wrote on his X account Monday.

The reported one-year deal is worth a "fully guaranteed $13 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Young was traded by the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2023 NFL season hours after the Commanders had also traded fellow defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears ahead of both players' looming free agency this offseason.