Former No. 2 Pick Chase Young Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
March 18, 2024
Free agent defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reportedly plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints during a scheduled visit to the team on Monday (March 18), ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
"Defensive end Chase Young visits the #Saints today with the intention to sign with the team if everything works out, per source. The former No. 2 pick likes the setup with the team’s defense and could be looking at a one-year deal to reset for 2025. Only 24 years old," Fowler wrote on his X account Monday.
The reported one-year deal is worth a "fully guaranteed $13 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Young was traded by the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2023 NFL season hours after the Commanders had also traded fellow defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears ahead of both players' looming free agency this offseason.
Young made six starts in 16 appearances during the 2023 NFL regular season, as well as starting in all three of the Niners' playoff games, including Super Bowl LVIII. The former Ohio State standout was limited to just two starts and three appearances in 2022 due to a torn right ACL and ruptured patellar tendon.
The Commanders opted not to exercise Young's fifth-year option last offseason, which set up his free agency this offseason.