Frightening Video Shows Fans Attacking Opposing Soccer Team

By Jason Hall

March 18, 2024

Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce- Super League
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Fans at a Turkish soccer game attacked players of the opposing team as they were celebrating a win.

The incident took place after Fenerbahce defeated Trabzonspoor, 3-2, on a game-winning goal in the 87th minute of their Turkish Süper Lig match on Sunday (March 17). Trabzonspor fans booed loudly and jumped onto the pitch as the Fenerbahce players celebrated at midfield, at which point one fan dressed in black was seen running toward the team and attempted to square up with several players in videos shared online.

Several X users claimed that the man appeared to be holding a weapon in his hand at the time of the incident.

An apparent Fenerbahce security member wrestled the fan to the ground, at which point several players appeared to get shots in before the situation escalated as more fans evaded security and stormed the pitch.

Fenerbahce was eventually forced to go back to its locker room as the incident reached dangerous levels. Another video shared online showed Fenerbahce goal keeper Dominik Livaković being struck by an object thrown at him before being punched in the head by a fan as he attempted to run off the pitch.

Süper Lig previously made international headlines after Faruk Koca, the president of MKE Ankaragücü, punched a referee in the face after a match in December, which led to his resignation and arrest.

