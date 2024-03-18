Frightening Video Shows Fans Attacking Opposing Soccer Team

Fans at a Turkish soccer game attacked players of the opposing team as they were celebrating a win.

The incident took place after Fenerbahce defeated Trabzonspoor, 3-2, on a game-winning goal in the 87th minute of their Turkish Süper Lig match on Sunday (March 17). Trabzonspor fans booed loudly and jumped onto the pitch as the Fenerbahce players celebrated at midfield, at which point one fan dressed in black was seen running toward the team and attempted to square up with several players in videos shared online.

Several X users claimed that the man appeared to be holding a weapon in his hand at the time of the incident.