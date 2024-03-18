Frightening Video Shows Fans Attacking Opposing Soccer Team
By Jason Hall
March 18, 2024
Fans at a Turkish soccer game attacked players of the opposing team as they were celebrating a win.
The incident took place after Fenerbahce defeated Trabzonspoor, 3-2, on a game-winning goal in the 87th minute of their Turkish Süper Lig match on Sunday (March 17). Trabzonspor fans booed loudly and jumped onto the pitch as the Fenerbahce players celebrated at midfield, at which point one fan dressed in black was seen running toward the team and attempted to square up with several players in videos shared online.
Several X users claimed that the man appeared to be holding a weapon in his hand at the time of the incident.
WILD & SCARY SCENES in Turkey as Trabzonspor fans storm the field, trying to attack Fenerbahce players celebrating a 3-2 comeback win. 😳— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 17, 2024
Match-winner Michy Batshuayi also on-target with a karate kick at 0:41 as Fener players forced to defend themselves.pic.twitter.com/XNqZtLSUKe
An apparent Fenerbahce security member wrestled the fan to the ground, at which point several players appeared to get shots in before the situation escalated as more fans evaded security and stormed the pitch.
Shocking scenes. Can clearly see this Trabzonspor fan has a knife or some sort of weapon in his hand. Fenerbahce players were well within their right to defend themselves 🇹🇷👊 pic.twitter.com/4V1SEN1SbL— Football Fights (@footbalIfights) March 17, 2024
Fenerbahce was eventually forced to go back to its locker room as the incident reached dangerous levels. Another video shared online showed Fenerbahce goal keeper Dominik Livaković being struck by an object thrown at him before being punched in the head by a fan as he attempted to run off the pitch.
Embarrassing behaviour from fans in Turkey. Trabzonspor fans attacked Fenerbahce players, with Livaković being one of the victims.— 🇭🇷 (@TheCroatianLad) March 17, 2024
An unknown object was thrown at Livaković and then someone punched him.
Speedy recovery Dominik! 🚨pic.twitter.com/cxXgv29K0y
Süper Lig previously made international headlines after Faruk Koca, the president of MKE Ankaragücü, punched a referee in the face after a match in December, which led to his resignation and arrest.