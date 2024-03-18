Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra Announces Final 'Over And Out' Tour

Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra is heading out on the road one last time, as the band has announced their final tour — "The Over and Out Tour."

Known for their epic live shows, this is fans' last chance to hear the band's hits including "Mr. Blue Sky," "Evil Woman," "Don't Bring Me Down," "Showdown," and more live. The tour kicks off later this summer on August 24th in Palm Desert, California, and takes Jeff Lynne's ELO across North America, stopping in cities including Seattle, Cleveland, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Denver Detroit, Houston Phoenix and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California on October 25th.

Fans will have access to an Artist Presale for "The Over and Out Tour" beginning Wednesday, March 20th at 10am local time, with the general on-sale starting Friday, March 22nd at 10am local time. In addition, exclusive VIP experiences will be available March 20th at 10am local time. Head over to livenation.com and jefflynneselo.com for all details.

2024 "The Over and Out Tour" Dates

August 24 - Palm Desert, CA@ Acrisure Arena

August 27 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 30 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

September 14 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 23 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 30 - St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 2 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 9 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 11 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 15 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 16 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 18 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

October 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum