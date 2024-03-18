Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra Announces Final 'Over And Out' Tour
By Taylor Fields
March 18, 2024
Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra is heading out on the road one last time, as the band has announced their final tour — "The Over and Out Tour."
Known for their epic live shows, this is fans' last chance to hear the band's hits including "Mr. Blue Sky," "Evil Woman," "Don't Bring Me Down," "Showdown," and more live. The tour kicks off later this summer on August 24th in Palm Desert, California, and takes Jeff Lynne's ELO across North America, stopping in cities including Seattle, Cleveland, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Denver Detroit, Houston Phoenix and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California on October 25th.
Fans will have access to an Artist Presale for "The Over and Out Tour" beginning Wednesday, March 20th at 10am local time, with the general on-sale starting Friday, March 22nd at 10am local time. In addition, exclusive VIP experiences will be available March 20th at 10am local time. Head over to livenation.com and jefflynneselo.com for all details.
2024 "The Over and Out Tour" Dates
August 24 - Palm Desert, CA@ Acrisure Arena
August 27 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 30 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
September 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
September 14 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 23 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 30 - St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 2 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
October 9 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 11 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 15 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
October 16 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 18 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
October 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum