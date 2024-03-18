Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun At Kate Middleton Conspiracy In New Photos

Internet sleuths, royal watchers and people who just live for the drama have desperately been trying to figure out what exactly happened with Kate Middleton and why she hasn't been seen in public in months. Following a recent controversy in which the Princess of Wales admitted to editing a family photo, speculation and conspiracies about her whereabouts have increased tenfold. Now, a new detective has thrown their hat into the ring: Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder jumped on the Kate Middleton conspiracy theory bandwagon over the weekend while sharing some new photos on Instagram. The carousel includes several photos of her walking around, looking at a bookcase and posing for the camera, but it was her caption that stirred up the most attention: "On my way to go find Kate."

While some commenters lived for the reference, with one user joking that the "caption is going to stir up so much more drama," others were less than thrilled. "Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors," one commenter wrote, while another pointed out that even members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have strayed from the public eye before, "It's not like people from your fam have gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons... this caption isn't it."