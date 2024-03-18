Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Best Meal' In The Entire State

Finding the best restaurant in Massachusetts is one thing, but what about the best meal?

Thousands of restaurants crowd Massachusetts, but only one is known for serving the absolute best meal around. With a reputation of gold, customers often rave about this meal for its delicious, thick make. If this sounds like something that you would be interested in trying, then look no further than Mashed's list of the Best Meal That Every State Has To Offer! Who knows, this information might even lead you right to your next favorite dish!

Per the list, Cabby Shack in Plymouth serves the absolute best meal in the entire state. The meal in question: clam chowder.

Here's what Mashed revealed about the best meal in all of Massachusetts:

"The show cites Plymouth's very own Cabby Shack as the best place to enjoy the hearty soup. But, what is it that makes the Cabby Shack's clam chowder so exemplary? It really only takes one glance to see why — Cabby Shack serves up an extremely thick version of the already thick stew. According to one review, Cabby Shack's dish was so thick that they were able to stand a spoon straight up in it. Made with clams and cream, this isn't a dish to eat before hitting the gym. Rather, this is a dish best followed by a nap or perhaps a good seaside stroll. Thankfully, this is a dish that comes with a view, and despite the name, the Cabby Shack is a relatively elegant affair."

For a continued list of the best meals across the country visit mashed.com.