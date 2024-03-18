Michigan Restaurant Serves The 'Best Meal' In The Entire State

Finding the best restaurant in Michigan is one thing, but what about the best meal?

Thousands of restaurants crowd Michigan, but only one is known for serving the absolute best meal around. With a reputation of gold, customers often rave about this meal for its indulgent chili. If this sounds like something that you would be interested in trying, then look no further than Mashed's list of the Best Meal That Every State Has To Offer! Who knows, this information might even lead you right to your next favorite dish!

Per the list, National Coney Island serves the absolute best meal in the entire state. The meal in question: a chili dog.

Here's what Mashed revealed about the best meal in all of Michigan:

"The Coney Island dog is as old-school as it gets, and it stays very passionately true to its character. It's self-evident, that the Coney Island competition in Detroit must be heavy. But nonetheless, the folks over at "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" recommend visiting National Coney Island just for the chili that tops the dog. The reviews back it up, and one describes a visit to the National Coney Island as a positive, even indulgent experience. They enjoyed loaded-up Coney dogs, milkshakes, and desserts. For those far away from Detroit, don't fret: Coney Island dog kits are available for inquiring minds and watering mouths alike."

For a continued list of the best meals across the country visit mashed.com.