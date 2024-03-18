Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The 'Best Meal' In The Entire State

Finding the best restaurant in Pennsylvania is one thing, but what about the best meal?

Thousands of restaurants crowd Pennsylvania, but only one is known for serving the absolute best meal around. With a reputation of gold, customers often rave about this meal for its yummy taste that leaves everything on the table (almost literally). If this sounds like something that you would be interested in trying, then look no further than Mashed's list of the Best Meal That Every State Has To Offer! Who knows, this information might even lead you right to your next favorite dish!

Per the list, Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia serves the absolute best meal in the entire state. The meal in question: The Quattro Piatti.

Here's what Mashed revealed about the best meal in all of Pennsylvania:

"Vetri Cucina of Philadelphia demands that patrons come hungry. There's no need to go halfway when it comes to the restaurant's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate"-approved Italian food. You have to simply go all in to really enjoy the highs of this menu. The restaurant first got its start with the Philadelphia-native chef Marc Vetri, who is credited with leading the city's restaurant resurgence with Vetri Cucina in the '90s (via Vetri Cucina). Some 30 years later, the appeal persists and the dishes stay just as yummy. The tasting menu, known as The Quattro Piatti, is a titillating four-course meal that features an antipasti, pasta, secondi, and dessert along with wines and cocktails."

For a continued list of the best meals across the country visit mashed.com.