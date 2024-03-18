Popular Diner Named The 'Coziest' Restaurant In Washington

Do you ever have a dining experience that transports you back to your childhood? Or eat comfort food so good it reminds you of a home-cooked meal? Many restaurants across the United States cater to that sense of nostalgia or simply aim to give you both great food and exceptional service.

LoveFood unveiled a list of every state's coziest restaurants, from mom-and-pop joints and historic establishments to classic greasy-spoon diners. Writers made their selections based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Twede's Café was named Washington State's most homey restaurant! Nothing says comfort like a stacked breakfast platter and a smooth cup of coffee. Even though Twede's has a straightforward yet delicious menu, many people flock to this historic diner for another popular reason, as writers describe:

"Fans of Twin Peaks may recognize this eatery from David Lynch’s famed TV series. Called The Double R Diner in the series, Twede’s Cafe is a spot that's loved by locals and tourists alike. Pretend you’re Agent Cooper and settle in for a ‘damn fine cup of coffee’ and a slice of cherry pie (which is every bit as delicious as it looks on screen). The café is filled with memorabilia from the show, as well as classic diner furnishings, from leather-topped bar stools to neon lights."