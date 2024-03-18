Popular Snack Recalled Across California Poses Risk Of 'Fatal Infection'

Wenders LLC recently recalled a "handful of specific production lots of Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews." According to the United States Food & Drug Administration, the affected products could be contaminated with Salmonella; an "organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fever. Should the bacteria enter the infected individual's blood stream, more serious health issues could occur including "arterial infections endocarditis and arthritis." Consumers should avoid purchasing Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews with lot numbers "T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142" and SKU number 37884.

The contaminated products in question were sold at Trader Joe's stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Health officials are encouraging customers to avoid consumption. If you've purchased the aforementioned product in recent weeks, you should return it where you purchased it.

No illnesses as a result of consuming the product were reported as of March 17th. Individuals with questions regarding the recall can directly contact the distribution company at foodsafety@wendersllc.com.

For photos of the contaminated product visit fda.gov.