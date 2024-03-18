Trader Joe's Recalls Cashews Due To Salmonella Contamination Concerns

Trader Joe's branded cashews have been recalled due to concerns that they may be contaminated with salmonella. The Food and Drug Administration said that cashews produced by Wenders LLC of Dublin, California, tested positive for salmonella.

The Trader Joe's Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews were sold in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

The recalled nuts originated in India and Vietnam and have the following Lot Numbers on the back of the packaging:

T12139

T12140

T12141

T12142

There have been no reports of illness related to the recalled cashews.

Consumers can bring the recalled cashews back to the store for a full refund.

Salmonella poisoning can cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain in healthy people. Young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems are at risk for more severe symptoms. In rare cases, it can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.