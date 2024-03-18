Uber Driver Runs Over And Kills Toddler After Dropping Off Family

An Uber driver accidentally ran over a toddler after dropping a family off at their home in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (March 17). Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver dropped off two adults and two children. As the two adults and one of the children walked toward the curb, the younger child was a few steps behind them.

Surveillance video captured the tragic moment the driver pulled forward, unaware the two-year-old was walking in front of his car.

After the incident, the child's family pulled the Uber driver from his vehicle and assaulted him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl, who was just shy of her second birthday, was also taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Nobody wanted that to happen, nobody want to hurt a kid," a neighbor who rushed to aid the family told KHOU.

Authorities have not filed any charges but said the investigation remains ongoing.

"We as parents, relatives, custodians of children, we have to just be a lot more alert, hold their hands, guide them to a safe place, and then watch the driver pull away," Lt. K. Benoit said.