Viral Video Shows Dodgers Awestruck By Actress During First Pitch
By Jason Hall
March 18, 2024
A viral video shows several Los Angeles Dodgers players awestruck by an actress throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during their exhibition game in South Korea.
Jeon Jong-seo, 29, appeared to captivate the Dodgers players as she took the mound in a jersey and leggings prior to the team's game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sunday (March 17). A clip of the first pitch shared by Barstool Sports' social media accounts included the caption, "Entire Dodgers dugout was ready to risk it all" as the team looked on.
Jeon's acting credits include the Netflix films 'Ballerina' and 'The Call,' which won the award for Best Actress at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, as well as 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,' 'Nothing Serious,' and 'Burning.' The actress also stars in the South Korean television series 'Wedding Impossible' as Na A-jeong.
Entire Dodgers dugout was ready to risk it all @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/7GvYO24WTK— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2024
The Dodgers went on to defeat the Kiwoom Heroes, 14-3, on Sunday. Los Angeles will play two more exhibition games in Seoul against the National League West rival San Diego Padres before their 2024 regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on March 28.
The Dodgers enter the 2024 season with lofty expectations after a billion-dollar offseason that included signing 2023 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, top Japanese starting pitching prospect Yoshinobu Yamamoto and starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to a roster that won 100 games last season.