Viral Video Shows Dodgers Awestruck By Actress During First Pitch

A viral video shows several Los Angeles Dodgers players awestruck by an actress throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during their exhibition game in South Korea.

Jeon Jong-seo, 29, appeared to captivate the Dodgers players as she took the mound in a jersey and leggings prior to the team's game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sunday (March 17). A clip of the first pitch shared by Barstool Sports' social media accounts included the caption, "Entire Dodgers dugout was ready to risk it all" as the team looked on.

Jeon's acting credits include the Netflix films 'Ballerina' and 'The Call,' which won the award for Best Actress at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, as well as 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,' 'Nothing Serious,' and 'Burning.' The actress also stars in the South Korean television series 'Wedding Impossible' as Na A-jeong.