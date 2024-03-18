WATCH: Florida Motorcyclist Weaves Through Highway Traffic At 145 MPH

By Zuri Anderson

March 18, 2024

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was arrested recently after he was caught on camera going on a high-speed joyride through multiple cities. The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a video of the motorcyclist, identified as 19-year-old Ashtin Jarvis, of New Smyrna Beach, speeding down Interstate 45 on March 12.

The clip opens up with a police officer trying to grab the teenager, who sported a "Will Run" license plate on his motorcycle, before he immediately speeds off. Helicopter footage shows the suspect bobbing and weaving through traffic as authorities tracked him from the sky. According to authorities, Jarvis reportedly hit 145 mph as he fled from several police officers.

"Jarvis taunted and fled from Port Orange PD, New Smyrna PD, Ormond Beach PD, Edgewater PD, South Daytona PD, and VSO deputies," the sheriff's office wrote. "Participating law enforcement agencies did not engage in any pursuits, instead calling in Air One to respond, follow and help protect the public from the reckless behavior on our roads."

The 19-year-old was eventually arrested in Sanford on several charges, including fleeing at high speed, reckless driving, and possession of a counterfeit license plate. He also faces traffic violations.

Fleeing motorcycle arrest: 3/12/24

Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Earlier this year, a viral motorcyclist was arrested after he rode from Denver to Colorado Springs in 20 minutes.

