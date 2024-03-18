WATCH: Giant Container Ship Takes Out Cranes As It Tries To Dock

A container ship took out three massive cranes as it tried to dock at Kocaeli Port in Turkey. The incident occurred on Saturday (March 16) afternoon as the Hong Kong-flagged YM Witness, a 1,200-foot container ship operated by Yang Ming, was unable to slow down after coming in at too steep of an angle.

The massive ship slammed into three cranes, knowing them over. One of the cranes fell onto the center of the ship, sending shipping containers into the water.

Officials said that one of the crane workers was seriously injured in the accident.

The incident is under investigation by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey and the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs.

“Whereas navigational behaviour and seamanship are under the supervision and management of the shipowner, administrative enquiries and a full investigation into this incident are currently conducted in conjunction between shipowner and the relevant maritime authorities,” Yang Ming said in a statement.

You can watch a video of the crash below.