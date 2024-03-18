Woman Tells Cops She Fatally Shot Man Who Allegedly Drugged, Kidnapped Her

A Texas woman is safe after she was allegedly drugged and kidnapped by a man. The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office said that the 45-year-old woman, who was not identified, called 911 on Friday afternoon and said she shot and killed the man.

While the woman's whereabouts were initially unknown, officers were able to locate the woman near a winery.

After police found the woman, she told them what type of vehicle the man was driving and the kind of gun she used to shoot him.

Officers found the man's vehicle sitting in the outside lane of westbound traffic. As one of the officers approached, he saw the driver sitting in the front seat. Paramedics arrived and confirmed that the driver was deceased.

The man was later identified as 49-year-old Lance Damon Reid. No other information about him was released.

Sheriff Buddy Mills said that the shooting remains under investigation. He did not say if the woman was facing any charges.