Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 18th

Monday is finally here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 18th, drawing on ideals of disorder, peace, balancing, tension, grounding, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you will feel as strong burst of energy as the morning hours unfold. This could lead to tension with friends or family. Pay special attention to thoughts and moods today as you attempt to let go of stress as the night falls.

"Monday kicks off with a strong burst of energy, dearest Aries, as the Cancer moon aligns with Jupiter, Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron. You'll feel emotionally invested in all you do, though fears could emerge if you don't feel fully prepared for what comes next. Don't rush into every new idea that pops in your head, seeing the value in nursing thoughts over time so they might flourish. You could also encounter tension with family or that special someone, making it important that you monitor your mood and words. Shake off stress by indulging in a special meal this evening when Luna and Uranus align."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will spend some time overthinking things today, causing "indecision" and deep emotion. Take some time to pay attention to the way that you communicate with others today and allow for adjustment. Be sure to have fun doing something that you love this evening!

"You'll have much to think about today as the Cancer moon continues its journey through your solar third house, dear Taurus, connecting with Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron. You may suffer from indecision, teetering between logic and your deepest emotions. Do your best to strike a balance between honoring the heart and acknowledging which choices will suit you best in the long term. You may also be forced to confront your own cycles, adjusting the way you communicate with others. Luckily, you'll have a chance to break free and have fun when Luna and Uranus align this evening."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) You will need to search a little harder for the beauty in things as you feel slightly disconnected from society today. Take some time away from technology today to really revel in feelings of love, support, and proudness. Reward yourself with a "small treat" as the night falls, Gemini!

"You may feel slightly disenchanted by society today, dearest Gemini, as the Cancer moon aligns with Jupiter, Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron. Luckily, you can find beauty and optimism when you look within, feeling proud of your ability to love and support yourself when left to your own devices. Lean into these vibes by limiting interaction with others and take a breather from your electronic devices to relish the details that lie before you. A buzz fills the air this evening when Luna and Uranus align, marking the perfect excuse to reward yourself with a small treat."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you should take some time to connect with others today, allowing you to "consider where you are needed." Today is the perfect time to invest in a cause that you hold near and dear to your heart.

"The cosmic waves roll in many directions today, dear Cancer, as the moon continues its journey through your sign. You should feel elevated and eager to connect with others when Jupiter stirs, though a harsh square between Luna, Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron could cause you to hit more walls than you'd anticipated. Rather than pushing for the attention of those who are busy or unwilling to give it, consider where you are needed. Investing in a cause you care about will help you rise above stoic encounters, guiding you toward the connection you crave, especially when Uranus activates this evening."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might feel a bit more hopeful than usual today, and rightfully so, Leo, because the possibilities are endless!

"You'll have a lot to feel hopeful about as the Cancer moon connects with Jupiter, Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron, dearest Lion, bringing a sense of limitlessness your way. Unfortunately, it may be difficult to command attention with Luna lurking in your solar twelfth house, marking the perfect occasion to pull back and brainstorm. Use this energy to examine where you've taken on too much, finding focus as you land on fewer, clearer goals. Eureka moments find you this evening when Luna and Uranus align, helping you break through creative blocks so you can boldly proceed toward the future."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that you will be tempted to become agitated at something today which will bring forth "destructive energy." Allow this energy to propel you towards things that aren't working and dispel these things from your life. Take time to celebrate this realization and the growth that comes from it this weekend.

"Actively seek positive encounters and spiritual fulfillment this morning, dear Virgo, as the Cancer moon and Jupiter align. You'll need this sense of support to carry you through rougher cosmic tides while Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron become agitated throughout the day, bringing an intense and potentially destructive energy your way. This cosmic climate will push you toward transformation by boldly pointing out what isn't working. Rather than feeling frustrated by conflict or issues as they arise, slow down to consider how you might learn and grow from such instances. You'll feel like celebrating this evening when Uranus activates, bringing major rewards and plenty to feel good about."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) will feel "sweet and intimate" this morning. This energy will make you feel in control despite things getting a bit "rocky" as the day unfolds. Do not compromise today, but try to "maintain fairness" within professional and romantic relationships at the same time. Take some time to de-stress this evening, Libra.

"The morning starts with a sweet and intimate energy, dear Libra, helping you feel refreshed and in control. Hold on to these stabilizing vibes as long as you can, since things will get rocky as the day unfolds and Luna squares off with Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron. You can expect to encounter a few roadblocks and edgy characters, threatening your sense of harmony. It'll be important that you strive to maintain fairness without compromising your own dignity, especially when it comes to professional or romantic relationships. Look for opportunities to shake off stress this evening when Uranus activates."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you can expect a soft and peaceful morning as vibes elevate throughout the day. You might feel overwhelmed and disorganized at some point, but take some time to ask for help, should your mental health require it. Take some time to do things that make you feel more peaceful as the night falls, Scorpio.

"Sweet dreams will lead you toward a soft and graceful morning, dear Scorpio, thanks to supportive connections between the Cancer moon, Venus, and Jupiter. Hold onto these elevating vibes as you push into the workweek, which is bound to get off to a rocky start. A harsh square between Luna, Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron brings disorganization your way, causing you to feel overwhelmed and in need of help. Don't hesitate to ask for assistance when you need it, but try to maintain reasonable expectations. Luckily, you'll have a chance to blow off steam and reclaim balance when Uranus activates tonight."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you should nurture your body today as you focus on building your wellness routine. Today could present "ego bruises, power struggles, and challenges," but take some time to find the silver lining in every situation as use it as an opportunity to transform. Take some time to unwind today if you feel that the day was chaotic.

"Take a moment to nurture your body before doing anything else, dear Archer, as the Cancer moon connects with Venus and Jupiter to promote wellness. Supporting yourself will be increasingly important as the hours unfold and Luna forms harsh connections with Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron, bringing ego bruises, power struggles, and challenges. You may become uncertain of who is loyal or trustworthy, though you'll have a chance to transform by finding strength within. Break free from your traditional routines this evening when Uranus activates, giving yourself an opportunity to fully unwind after a chaotic day."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will feel calm today, despite emotionally challenging obstacles blocking your path. Today is the day to "dissolve conflict" and dispel "meaningless bickering." Tonight is all about connection, fun, and romance for you, Capricorn.

"A veil of calm descends upon your mind, heart, and spirit this morning, dear Capricorn, as the Cancer moon aligns with harmonious Venus and glimmering Jupiter. Hold on to grace as you continue into the day, which could be emotionally challenging. A series of harsh squares between Luna, Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron, threatens to throw you and your relationships off balance at every turn. Seek to dissolve conflict once it arises, especially if it's rooted in unimportant issues or meaningless bickering. Luckily, all will be well when Uranus activates this evening, opening the door for romance, fun, and genuine connection."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should take some time to slow down this morning before the day gets a little crazy. Whenever you do have a slow moment, focus on appreciating it. Things could start to get disorderly throughout the day as communication blunders. But, be sure to blow off steam and take some private time for yourself at home as the night falls.

"The Cancer moon forms sweet connections with Venus and Jupiter this morning, dearest Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down before the day has a chance to pick up. Relish the slow and luxurious moments of your routine, taking time to fully appreciate what the senses can offer. Unfortunately, things will start to feel jumbled as you interact with others, due to a series of harsh aspects between Luna, Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron. Disorder and miscommunications could prevail under these cosmic conditions, and it will be difficult to communicate ideas or solutions. Make it a point to fully blow off steam from the comfort of home when Uranus stirs this evening."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) will feel at peace with themselves and their journeys today. Be sure to avoid drama as emotions could reach an all time high today with your connections. Spent some time outside and when things feel off balance, seek a creative project to ground yourself. Be sure to have some fun with friends tonight, Pisces, you deserve it.

"The Cancer moon blows kisses to Venus and Jupiter this morning, dear Pisces, helping you feel at peace with yourself and personal journey. Unfortunately, the ground beneath you could shake as the day unfolds and Luna squares off with Mercury, the Nodes of Fate, and Chiron. Move slowly and steadily toward the unknown, taking care to avoid drama. Emotions will run high within and around you, which may cause you to disconnect. Work with your hands, spend a few moments outside, or seek creative outlets when you need to center. Your spirits lift when Uranus stirs this evening, making it a good time to laugh and have fun with friends."

