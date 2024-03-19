CDC Issues Measles Alert As 2024 Cases Match Last Year's Total

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert over the rising number of measles cases in the United States.

So far, in 2024, there have been 58 confirmed cases of measles reported across the country and seven outbreaks. That is equal to the 58 cases reported in all of 2023 when there were just four outbreaks.

Most of the cases were in children under one-year-old who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The CDC said that 54 of the 58 cases were linked to international travel.

"Many countries, including travel destinations such as Austria, the Philippines, Romania, and the United Kingdom, are experiencing measles outbreaks," the agency said.

The CDC advised that anybody traveling internationally should ensure they are up-to-date with their MMR vaccine.

"To prevent measles infection and reduce the risk of community transmission from importation, all U.S. residents traveling internationally, regardless of destination, should be current on their MMR vaccinations," the CDC said. "Healthcare providers should ensure children are current on routine immunizations, including MMR."