College Student Injured After Shootout With Campus Police Officer

A student at Alabama A&M University was injured following a shootout with a campus police officer on Monday (March 18).

Authorities said that an officer heard gunshots while patroling a residence hall. He confronted the suspect in a stairwell on the fifth floor of the building, and the two exchanged gunfire.

"Multiple shots were exchanged in that stairwell. An individual was hit multiple times. That individual was transported to Huntsville Hospital," Alabama A&M Police Chief Montrez Payton said during a press conference.

The officer was not injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is handling the investigation into the shooting. Officials did not say why the student opened fire or if he was targeting anybody.

"This incident once again brought stress and uncertainty to our campus community. Today's climate continues to present safety challenges to colleges and universities, but AAMU is committed to enhancing overall safety for students, faculty, and staff," the university said in a press release. Our campus police and University staff are to be commended for their efforts to respond quickly to the threat, ensure student safety, and provide updates."