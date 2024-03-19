Colorado Eatery Among America's 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall' Pizza Restaurants

A cheesy slice of pizza can be found just about anywhere, but some of the best pies are cooked at some underrated joints. We're talking about those hole-in-the-wall restaurants, strip mall spots, or places where you can grab a pizza from a walk-up window. These establishments put that special something into making those pies, and it's rare their tasty iterations get recognition outside their local communities.

If you're craving downright delicious pizza, look no further than Cheapism. The website refreshed its roundup of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in the nation.

A Colorado restaurant earned a spot on the list, and it's Pie Hole! Here's why this nostalgic spot was selected:

"Pie Hole is a no-frills slice joint on the south side of Denver. Practically every surface is covered with murals or graffiti, or paper plates with customers' drawings on them. The Drunk Candy slice is a favorite with Canadian bacon, jalapeno, and pineapple. This place stays open until at least 2 a.m. so it's a favorite late-night stop when you've got the munchies."