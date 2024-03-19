Florida Eatery Among America's 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall' Pizza Restaurants

A cheesy slice of pizza can be found just about anywhere, but some of the best pies are cooked at some underrated joints. We're talking about those hole-in-the-wall restaurants, strip mall spots, or places where you can grab a pizza from a walk-up window. These establishments put that special something into making those pies, and it's rare their tasty iterations get recognition outside their local communities.

If you're craving downright delicious pizza, look no further than Cheapism. The website refreshed its roundup of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in the nation.

A South Florida restaurant earned a spot on the list, and it's Mom's New York Pizza! Here's why this quirky spot was selected:

"After a long hard day lying on Miami Beach, what could be better than a slice of pizza? Mom's New York Pizza is less than two blocks from the beach, so when you're done soaking up sun and people watching, head to this strip-mall spot with walls covered in dollar bills. Choose what looks best from the pizzas on display and they'll heat up a slice for you. Classic pepperoni never goes out of style."