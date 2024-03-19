Former NHL Player Konstantin Koltsov's Cause Of Death Determined
By Jason Hall
March 19, 2024
Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov died of an "apparent suicide" at the age of 42 on Monday (March 18), according to a Miami-Dade Police Department report obtained by the New York Post.
Koltsov, a former first-round pick who appeared in 144 total games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the boyfriend of WTA No. 2 overall tennis star and 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 25, was located after Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue received a report of "a male that jumped from a balcony" at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.
“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected," the report states.
Koltsov and Sabalenka, both of Belarus, were in Florida for the Miami Open, which Sabalenka is still reportedly planning to participate in, according to the Tennis Channel.
The Penguins released a statement following news of Koltsov's death on Tuesday (March 19).
"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov," the team said in a statement shared on its social media accounts. "The native of Belarus was the Penguins' first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-06, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season."