Former NHL Player Konstantin Koltsov's Cause Of Death Determined

Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov died of an "apparent suicide" at the age of 42 on Monday (March 18), according to a Miami-Dade Police Department report obtained by the New York Post.

Koltsov, a former first-round pick who appeared in 144 total games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the boyfriend of WTA No. 2 overall tennis star and 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 25, was located after Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue received a report of "a male that jumped from a balcony" at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected," the report states.

Koltsov and Sabalenka, both of Belarus, were in Florida for the Miami Open, which Sabalenka is still reportedly planning to participate in, according to the Tennis Channel.

The Penguins released a statement following news of Koltsov's death on Tuesday (March 19).