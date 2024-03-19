Man Kidnaps Dog At Gunpoint, Leads Police On Chase In Tree Trimming Truck

A Michigan man is facing numerous charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen tree-trimming truck. The Michigan State Police said they received reports of a tree-trimming truck driving erratically in Brighton Township on Saturday (March 16) afternoon.

Several residents called 911 and said that the truck was swerving along the road and had struck several mailboxes.

While troopers were trying to locate the truck, they learned that the Redford Township Police Department had been pursuing the driver of the same truck earlier in the day for allegedly kidnapping a dog at gunpoint.

The Redford police officers called off the chase for safety reasons after the driver struck a police vehicle.

The chase ended when the 35-year-old driver crashed the tree-trimming truck into a tree and fled on foot. A police K9 unit located the man hiding in a giant Rubbermaid container in the backyard of a nearby home.

He told the police that he was high on methamphetamine and another drug. He also said that he kidnapped the dog but that it jumped out of the truck.

The dog has not been located.

The man was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Once he is medically cleared, he will be booked on multiple charges, including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and unlawful driving away of an automobile.