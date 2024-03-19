Michigan Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger And Fries Meal' In The State

What could possibly be more perfect than the iconic pairing of peanut butter and jelly? That is the expression that everyone seems to turn to when describing how well two things complement each other, but what about a classic burger and fries meal? This dish does not get enough credit for its component compatibility. Perhaps, in time, it could be the new, cool way to note that a pair of things go hand in hand.

"We go together like burgers and fries."

Immediately legendary. Many Michigan restaurants offer patrons a hearty burger and fries meal, but only one serves this delicious dish best. So, if you've been searching for the next best place to order this tasty pairing, look no further than LoveFood's list of the best burger and fries meal in each state!

Per the list, the best burger and fries meal in all of Michigan is sold at California Burgerz in Warren and Hamtramck.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"California Burgerz serves up a mouth-watering array of burgers and fries at its Warren and Hamtramck locations. The classic order is the signature combination of an Angus beef patty with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, and proprietary CB Sauce all served on a brioche bun. Don't skip the Gorilla Fries, which come topped with 8oz of beef and bacon. Customers love the fact everything is made to order."

For a continued list of where to order the best burger and fries meals across the country visit lovefood.com.