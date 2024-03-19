Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger And Fries Meal' In The State

What could possibly be more perfect than the iconic pairing of peanut butter and jelly? That is the expression that everyone seems to turn to when describing how well two things complement each other, but what about a classic burger and fries meal? This dish does not get enough credit for its component compatibility. Perhaps, in time, it could be the new, cool way to note that a pair of things go hand in hand.

"We go together like burgers and fries."

Immediately legendary. Many Pennsylvania restaurants offer patrons a hearty burger and fries meal, but only one serves this delicious dish best. So, if you've been searching for the next best place to order this tasty pairing, look no further than LoveFood's list of the best burger and fries meal in each state!

Per the list, the best burger and fries meal in all of Pennsylvania is sold at Burgatory locations across Pittsburgh.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"With locations in and around Pittsburgh, Burgatory is well-loved for its custom burgers. Diners can pick a patty (with options including beef, chicken, bison, wild crab, and a vegan option) and a bun (brioche, pretzel, potato, or lettuce wrap), then select from different rubs, cheeses, sauces, and toppings. For those who prefer to stick to the menu, the Piggy Butter & Jelly comes recommended. The house French fries are delicious, but for something rather more indulgent, the truffle oil and gorgonzola topped option is pretty incredible."

For a continued list of where to order the best burger and fries meals across the country visit lovefood.com.