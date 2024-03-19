Second Kate Middleton Photo Alleged To Be 'Digitally Enhanced'
By Sarah Tate
March 19, 2024
Another photo previously shared by the royal family was reportedly "digitally enhanced," a photo agency claims.
According to Page Six, a photo taken by Kate Middleton of the late Queen Elizabeth II with 10 of her great-grandchildren is alleged to have been altered after Getty Images claimed that the image "has been digitally enhanced at source."
The photo in question features the late monarch sitting on a couch at Balmoral Castle surrounded by several of her heirs. Though it was taken in the summer of 2022, it was not shared by Buckingham Palace until after the Queen's death to commemorate what would have been her 97th birthday on April 21, 2023. The Telegraph notated some of the alleged alterations, including lines on the couch indicating images were spliced together and a black space behind Prince George's head where his cousin's patterned shirt should be.
Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2023
This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.
📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX
Getty Images made the note after revisiting photos previously shared by the royal family after it was determined that a Mother's Day U.K. portrait of the Princess of Wales with her and Prince William's three children was altered, leading to several news agencies to receive a "kill notice" amid fears that the image had been digitally "manipulated." Middleton later issued an apology admitting that she had edited the photo taken by her husband.
"Like man amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."