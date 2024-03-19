Second Kate Middleton Photo Alleged To Be 'Digitally Enhanced'

Another photo previously shared by the royal family was reportedly "digitally enhanced," a photo agency claims.

According to Page Six, a photo taken by Kate Middleton of the late Queen Elizabeth II with 10 of her great-grandchildren is alleged to have been altered after Getty Images claimed that the image "has been digitally enhanced at source."

The photo in question features the late monarch sitting on a couch at Balmoral Castle surrounded by several of her heirs. Though it was taken in the summer of 2022, it was not shared by Buckingham Palace until after the Queen's death to commemorate what would have been her 97th birthday on April 21, 2023. The Telegraph notated some of the alleged alterations, including lines on the couch indicating images were spliced together and a black space behind Prince George's head where his cousin's patterned shirt should be.