Socialite Who Plowed Into Kids While Racing Boyfriend Faces New Accusations

A married Los Angeles socialite recently found guilty of "racing" her former Major League Baseball pitcher lover after day-drinking at the time of a crash that killed two young children is now accused of conspiring with her husband and daughter in an attempt to get a new trial.

Rebecca Grossman, who was found guilty of all counts stemming from the September 2020 crash that killed Mark and Jacob Iskander on February 23, is believed to have told her husband, plastic surgeon Peter Grossman and daughter, Alexis, to influence witnesses, the jury, the judge and her ex-lover, Scott Erickson, the Daily Mail reports. A motion was filed by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys Ryan Gould and Jamie Castro providing calls made by the socialite over concerns that she asked her husband and daughter to track down the people involved and influence Judge Joseph Brandolino to give her a new trial.

Grossman, who faces up 34 years to life in prison, also reportedly told her daughter to publicly release body-camera footage from a deputy, which was sealed by Brandolino. Nancy and Karim Iskander, the parents of the two boys killed in the incident, also said they received a letter from Grossman after she was found guilty and have asked Los Angeles County to bar her from contacting them.

At least two jurors claim they were contacted by Paul Stuckey, described as a private investigator "for the family."

“This investigator did not properly identify” which family he represented, leading to speculation that it was the Grossman family, though it's unclear how he got access to the jurors' contact information. rosecutors were given approval to prove that Grossman was having an affair with Erickson following a recent ruling made by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino three years after the incident took place.

Grossman was reported to be drinking cocktails with Erickson at a nearby restaurant just prior to hitting the children while driving 81 MPH in September 2020. The prosecution argued that Grossman and Erickson's alleged relationship was worth detailing in court after claiming her attorneys intended "to argue that the black car that is at issue in this particular scenario is not Erickson's."

“The people intend to put forth evidence that it was, in fact, Erickson,” Los Angeles Prosecutor Jamie Castro told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re not looking to get into any salacious information.”

Grossman's blood sample taken three hours after the crash reportedly registered at 0.08%, which exceeded the legal limit to drive in California. Erickson, 56, who pitched for several MLB teams including the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, was previously charged with a misdemeanor, but had his case resolved and was instead ordered to participate in a PSA for high school students regarding driving safely in February 2022.