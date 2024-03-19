Texas Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger And Fries Meal' In The State

What could possibly be more perfect than the iconic pairing of peanut butter and jelly? That is the expression that everyone seems to turn to when describing how well two things complement each other, but what about a classic burger and fries meal? This dish does not get enough credit for its component compatibility. Perhaps, in time, it could be the new, cool way to note that a pair of things go hand in hand.

"We go together like burgers and fries."

Immediately legendary. Many Texas restaurants offer patrons a hearty burger and fries meal, but only one serves this delicious dish best. So, if you've been searching for the next best place to order this tasty pairing, look no further than LoveFood's list of the best burger and fries meal in each state!

Per the list, the best burger and fries meal in all of Texas is sold at Rodeo Goat locations across the state.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"There are nine Rodeo Goat locations across the state, and each one will wholly satisfy those burger cravings. Customers can order any burger with the patty of their choice, with options including ground beef, chicken, turkey, and black bean. One of the most highly recommended burgers is the Nanny Goat, loaded with herby goats' cheese and garlic-herb mayo. There's also a choice of fries, from classic to sweet potato, as well as portions topped with cheese and more."

For a continued list of where to order the best burger and fries meals across the country visit lovefood.com.