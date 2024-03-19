These Restaurants Serve The Best Burger And Fries In Florida

What's the best companion to a juicy burger? A bed of crispy fries, of course! The combination is so iconic you'll rarely find eateries where you don't get fries with your burger. While you can easily get your fix at a nearby fast food joint, many restaurants and independent establishments do the classic combo justice. Some places even craft a perfect pairing, where the flavors complement each other into a beautiful meal.

That's why LoveFood updated its list of every state's best burger and fries meal based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences. All sorts of restaurants got the spotlight, from historic diners and modern bistros to smaller chains. Several states even had more than one entry, including Florida!

Here are the eateries representing the Sunshine State thanks to their stellar burgers and delicious fries:

Beth's Burger Bar: You can make your burger or try one of the signature burgers at this award-winning Orlando-area chain.

Burger Rob's: Family-owned food truck and restaurant in Titusville known for smash burgers and Mexican street corn fries.

Grease Burger Bar: A West Palm Beach restaurant and sports bar where the acclaimed burgers and "famous" truffled parmesan fries are to die for.