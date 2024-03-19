Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 19th

Tuesday is finally here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 19th, drawing on ideals of control, emotion, cleansing, finance, flirting, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might struggle to get out of bed this morning as you are reminded of your many responsibilities for the day. But don't get too overwhelmed as "good vibes" will flourish as night falls.

ARIES:

"You'll struggle to get out of bed for anything or anyone that doesn't inspire and stir passions, dear Aries, as the Cancer moon aligns with Mars and Neptune. Allow your emotions to guide you when the sun and moon align, even if doing so means hiding away from certain situations or people. Your spirits lift this afternoon when Luna migrates into Leo, peaking your creative interests. Unfortunately, you may struggle to find time for art when Pluto stirs to remind you of your responsibilities. Good vibes surround you tonight when the sun enters your sign, marking the start of spring and an auspicious period for you."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will feel the need to connect with friends today. Don't get too distracted with technology as you navigate the daytime hours. As the night falls, you will feel the desire to be nurtured and nurture others.

TAURUS:

"You'll feel called to connect with friends both far and wide this morning, dearest Taurus, as the Leo moon aligns with Neptune. Let in the appropriate amount of distractions when navigating the day, loosening restrictions around phone usage when the sun and moon align to promote socialization and community. A warm and fuzzy feeling washes over you this afternoon once Luna enters Leo, conjuring a desire to nurture and be nurtured. Just be mindful to handle your responsibilities before disappearing into these sweet vibes, especially when Pluto agitates midafternoon. You'll sense a shift tonight when the sun enters Aries, putting you in a secretive mood."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you will feel like you are in the drivers seat of your own life today as blessings take center stage. This week could bring a handful of social invitations and new connections your way, Gemini!

GEMINI:

"You'll feel elevated and in control as the Cancer moon and Neptune align, dearest Gemini, reminding you of your current blessings and the rewards to come. Take center stage within your professional ambitions as the sun and moon align, demonstrating your worth and refined skill set. A flurry of conversation fills your afternoon once Luna migrates into charming Leo and your solar third house. Just be mindful to check in with your intuition and spirituality when Pluto stirs later today. Prepare for an onslaught of social invitations and new connections throughout the coming weeks once the sun enters Aries this evening."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you should start your day with peace and let that set the scene for your entire day. The afternoon will be all about hopes and dreams slowly becoming a reality as new professional opportunities arise.

CANCER:

"Start your day with a few moments of spiritual practice, dear Cancer, as the moon and Neptune join forces to elevate the soul. You'll continue to sparkle when the sun and moon unite, helping others see how multifaceted, talented, and graceful you truly are. Lean into these vibes by pushing for major goals and trust in your abilities and charisma. Hopes will show signs of manifesting as afternoon settles in and Luna enters Leo, bringing your dreams closer to the material realms. A celestial reset takes place this evening when the sun enters Aries, causing your star to rise professionally."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might want to give yourself some space to eliminate "that which does not serve you" today. As the day unfolds, you could bond closely with someone that you swap secrets with. People will be attracted to your light tonight but do not "steal the spotlight" from people that you love. The night could prove lucky for you, Leo.

LEO:

"Give yourself plenty of space to shake off slumber and find release, dear Leo, as the Cancer moon connects with Neptune. The cleansing nature of this cosmic climate offers empowerment when you let go of that which does not serve you. Swapped secrets could bring you closer to someone special when the sun and moon align, while epiphanies around your own cycles and behaviors could become illuminated. You'll perk up once Luna enters your sign this afternoon, thrusting you into the public eye. Just be mindful not to steal the spotlight from loved ones when Pluto becomes agitated. The sun enters Aries tonight, marking a period of exceptional luck for you."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that you will elevate other's moods today as you search for opportunities to bring people together. Now is the time to play matchmaker, Virgo! You might feel the need to spend some time along and organize your life as the night falls.

VIRGO:

"You'll have the power to elevate moods and put others at ease, dear Virgo, as the Cancer moon connects with Neptune and the Pisces sun. Lean into these vibes by searching for opportunities to bring loved ones together, and consider playing the role of a matchmaker if you're aware of two friends who may be well-suited. In turn, now is also a good time to branch out in search of a mate you're currently on the market for. This afternoon, you'll sense a shift when the moon enters Leo and opposes Pluto, putting you in a more solitary and task-oriented headspace. Aries season kicks off tonight, marking an era of transformation."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) will feel "in control" today as people recognize your potential for professional growth. Your innate ability to make connections with others will serve you as you form bonds with "secure alliances." Tonight could kick off a period of romance for you, Libra!

LIBRA:

"You'll feel elevated and in control with each task completed, dear Libra, as the Cancer moon aligns with Neptune and the sun. Lean into these vibes by demonstrating your strengths around the office, gaining recognition that could lead to professional growth. A buzz fills the air once Luna enters Leo this afternoon, elevating your charisma and ability to make friends. Use this energy to secure alliances, make introductions, and nurture relations as needed. Just be mindful to know your audience when Pluto becomes agitated, lest your ego becomes injured. Love finds you once the sun enters Aries, kicking off a period of romance."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you can expect to release emotions that have been clouding your headspace for a while. This will lead to great adventures and dreamy energy. Try to put positivity at the forefront today as you navigate your goals. Something will shift tonight that causes you to "strengthening your work ethic."

SCORPIO:

"Suspend in a moment of hope as the Cancer moon aligns with Mars and Neptune this morning, dearest Scorpio, releasing emotions that have left you feeling tense or on edge. The stars shine for you when the sun and moon align, nudging you to spread your wings and seek great adventures. A more serious energy takes hold when Luna migrates into fiery Leo this afternoon, encouraging you to bring order to your dreamiest goals. Just try not to let negative thought patterns or fear get in your way when Pluto becomes agitated. You'll feel a shift tonight when the sun enters Aries, strengthening your work ethic in the coming weeks."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you should pay attention to your emotion as this state of mind could transform your goals. Today is all about new possibilities and getting noticed for your efforts, Sagittarius!

SAGITTARIUS:

"Don't run from emotional intimacy as the Cancer moon and Neptune align, dear Archer, making it easier to dissolve boundaries and solidify bonds. Consider what your heart desires most and what transformations must take place to reach these goals when the sun and moon align, strengthening your desire to evolve. A sparkle fills your world when Luna enters Leo and your solar ninth house this afternoon, opening you up to new possibilities. Just remember to pace yourself when Pluto becomes agitated, which could lead to overstimulation or obsessive patterns. Prepare to be noticed throughout the coming weeks once the sun enters Aries tonight."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will be more open to a love connection today when you meet someone that flirts the same way that you do and shares your visions for the future. Spend some time "cultivating a warm household" as the night falls.

CAPRICORN:

"Allow sweet sentiments to pass your lips as the Cancer moon aligns with Neptune and the sun, dear Capricorn, opening you up to love and connection. These vibes pair well with flirting and sharing visions, though you should be mindful to say plenty of nice things to yourself as well. You'll sense a shift as the afternoon sets in and Luna enters Leo, asking you to reevaluate your professional and emotional commitments. Reinvest in that which elicits a sense of pride, forgoing anyone or anything that's left you downtrodden. Concentrate on cultivating a warm household once the sun enters Aries tonight."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should take some extra time on your routine this morning, drawing attention to the wellbeing of your mind, body, and soul. Today will be all about connecting with others, Aquarius, and you will pull this off with ease! Try to learn something new as the night falls.

AQUARIUS:

"Slow down your morning routine to focus on what your mind, body, and spirit need to thrive, sweet Aquarius, as the Cancer moon aligns with Mars, Neptune, and the sun. Connecting with the present through gratitude practices can contribute to your overall happiness, so be sure to relish simple pleasures such as the warm sunlight, cool breeze, or your favorite song. Love springs from behind every corner once Luna migrates into Leo this afternoon, helping you connect to others with ease. Just be mindful to avoid anyone who might challenge your sense of empowerment when Pluto becomes agitated. Aries season kicks off tonight, encouraging you to learn something new."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) will feel very dreamy and childlike today as they partake in "creative fun." Spend some time alone today to assure that you stay focused and accomplish all of your tasks. You could be reassessing financial goals as the night falls.

PISCES:

"Allow your dreamier side to take the reins today, darling Pisces, as the Cancer moon connects with Neptune and the sun. A childlike whimsy washes over you under these cosmic conditions, marking the perfect excuse to indulge in a bit of creative fun. You'll have a chance to catch up on work or tasks that fell to the wayside this morning once afternoon settles in and Luna enters Leo. However, you may find it necessary to pull back socially in order to stay focused when Pluto becomes agitated. Aries season kicks off tonight, asking you to reinvest in financial goals."

